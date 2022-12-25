Blue Lock Hypes Midseason Return With New Poster

Blue Lock has officially brought its first slate of episodes to an end with the end of the rest of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the series is hyping up its big return for the second half of its debut season with a new poster teasing the next major arc of the series! The anime taking on Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's original manga series is now at a much more popular place than when it first began thanks to Japan's success in the FIFA World Cup this past year, but this success will continue with the next major arc of the series.

When we had last seen Yoichi Isagi and the rest of the former Team Z, they are now breaking off into their next major Selection challenge to further pare down to the best of the best from this point on. It's all on each of their own shoulders for the Second Selection arc, and with it comes the introduction of some of the best soccer players introduced to the series yet. Teasing Isagi's next major rival, Blue Lock has dropped a cool new poster for its midseason premiere that you can check out below:

How to Watch Blue Lock's Anime

Blue Lock will be taking a break for the holiday season before officially returning with Episode 13 on January 7th. The second cour of the anime's debut season will be running as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and feature a new opening theme titled "Judgement" as performed by ASH THE HERO. If you wanted to catch up with the first 12 episodes before the new ones air, you can now find Blue Lock's anime streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such:

"After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

What did you think of the first half of Blue Lock's debut season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!