Bob's Burgers Fans Celebrate the Series' 12th Anniversary

Bob's Burgers is currently working through its 13th season overall, and fans are celebrating the animated series' longevity as it officially turned 12 years old this past week! The Loren Bouchard created animated series first premiered on the Fox network on January 9th, 2011. Introducing fans to a humble restaurant run by the Belcher family, the series quickly made an impact among fans for how much it seemed to be different from the other animated offerings on the network at the time. Now that's much truer these days than it ever has been with each new episode of the series released.

In the 12 years and 13 seasons of the series, we've gotten nearly 250 episodes and the feature length The Bob's Burgers Movie, and fans certainly still love the series just as much as they did when it first began (and in some cases, even more so). It's a surprise to see that it's been so long since it all first began since it still seems like it was just yesterday, and fans are celebrating the 12th Anniversary in style by sharing lots of love!

