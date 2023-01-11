Bob's Burgers Fans Celebrate the Series' 12th Anniversary
Bob's Burgers is currently working through its 13th season overall, and fans are celebrating the animated series' longevity as it officially turned 12 years old this past week! The Loren Bouchard created animated series first premiered on the Fox network on January 9th, 2011. Introducing fans to a humble restaurant run by the Belcher family, the series quickly made an impact among fans for how much it seemed to be different from the other animated offerings on the network at the time. Now that's much truer these days than it ever has been with each new episode of the series released.
In the 12 years and 13 seasons of the series, we've gotten nearly 250 episodes and the feature length The Bob's Burgers Movie, and fans certainly still love the series just as much as they did when it first began (and in some cases, even more so). It's a surprise to see that it's been so long since it all first began since it still seems like it was just yesterday, and fans are celebrating the 12th Anniversary in style by sharing lots of love!
Twelve years ago today... pic.twitter.com/0D2ILlsg2g— Bob's Burgers (@BobsBurgersFOX) January 9, 2023
READ MORE: Bob's Burgers Creator Loren Bouchard on Visual Storytelling in Exclusive New Clip | Bob's Burgers Stars Suggest Best Episodes to Watch Before the Movie
Read on to see what Bob's Burgers fans are saying about the animated series turning 12 this year, and let us know how you feel about the new milestone! Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
12 Years of Greatness!
prevnext
Bob's Burgers premiered on FOX 12 years ago today!
It's been great since! pic.twitter.com/FxTZaNaecN— TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) January 9, 2023
Still Going Strong
prevnext
(2011) 12 years ago today ‘Bob’s Burgers’ premiered and still on going 🍔👨🏻🍳…#BobsBurgers #fox #AdultAnimation #adultswim pic.twitter.com/zggySZrPjj— TV & FILM BLOGGER 📺… (@MAIRT00NZ) January 9, 2023
12 Years of Louise!
prevnext
In honor of Bob's Burgers turning 12 today, here is one of my favorite pictures of Louise! Louise+puppies=perfection 🥰 pic.twitter.com/cMyOHKsE5t— Cassie Z (@AppleIsAnACIcon) January 9, 2023
Cute Art for the Big Day!
prevnext
12 years of Bob’s Burgers! Here’s Louise in the style of It’s Pony! I want to draw the rest of the Belcher family here, but I’ll do so soon! And I want to start on another project in just a bit! #BobsBurgers #ItsPony #MyArt pic.twitter.com/TSTyHbrMzz— ToonRandy (@ToonRandy1) January 9, 2023
Time Flies Way Too Fast
prevnext
You’re kidding me. There is NO WAY Bob’s Burgers is 12 years old there’s no way this show came out when I was 13/14 there is NO WAY 😭🫣 https://t.co/idypJerD26— summer✌🏻 (@summsem) January 9, 2023
Thanks For Tina!
prevnext
A whole 12 years ago!? 🫢
Man I feel old as fuck!
I absolutely love Bob’s Burgers and it’s come with a icon: Tina. https://t.co/d4WzasBQvS— Tom (@selfsuccess01) January 9, 2023
So Glad It's Still Here
prevnext
my comfort show was created 12 years ago today. so glad bob’s burgers is still going https://t.co/yj1h3hgKDK— mia (@mooshymia) January 9, 2023
Best of All Time!
prevnext
best show of all time. deserves to be on the air til the planet gets swallowed by the sun https://t.co/RSB6Q0b8zf— peb$ (@pebzgomez) January 10, 2023
Lives Were Changed
prevnext
The day my life changed forever https://t.co/l4BXYkCWak— Sarah Rose (@SarahCronin143) January 10, 2023
Really Doesn't Feel Like 12 Years!
prev
Does not feel like 12 years agoooo😩😩😩 https://t.co/8njCI9xvWg— StayWeirdBabes💚 (@StayWeirdBabes5) January 10, 2023