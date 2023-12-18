Bob's Burgers Holiday Marathon Announced for Adult Swim

Bob's Burgers has some of the most memorable holiday episodes in animated sitcoms, and Adult Swim is going to be celebrating the holidays with a special marathon the best episodes! Bob's Burgers is currently in the middle of airing its 14th season with FOX, but the series has started to live a whole new life with other networks such as Adult Swim. Making the new home even more enticing is the fact that Adult Swim often customizes the way it airs the Bob's Burgers reruns like with special marathons for the right occasions. With the holiday weekend coming, Adult Swim is going all out.

Adult Swim has officially announced a special Bob's Burgers marathon planned for the upcoming holiday weekend. On December 24th starting at 11:00PM EST, Adult Swim will be airing a selection of Bob's Burgers Christmas episodes to help celebrate the holiday in a great fashion. According to TV listings for the marathon itself, Bob's Burgers will be airing ten of its Christmas special episodes on Adult Swim so fans will be able to tune in for a good and jolly time.

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

How to Watch Bob's Burgers

Here are the current listings for the Bob's Burgers Christmas episodes (which are subject to change) we'll see in action on Adult Swim on Sunday, December 24th (in EST):

11:00PM – Gene's Christmas Break

11:30PM – Yachty or Nice

12:00AM – Have Yourself a Merry Linda Christmas

12:30AM – Better Off Sled

1:00AM – The Bleakening – Part One

1:30AM – The Bleakening – Part Two

2:00AM – The Last Gingerbread House on the Left

2:30AM – Nice-Capades

3:00AM – Father of the Bob

3:30AM – Christmas in the Car

4:00AM – Bob Rest Ye Gentle-mannequins

If you wanted to catch up with the first 13 seasons of Bob's Burgers, the currently airing 14th season, and The Bob's Burgers Movie, you can now check them out streaming with Hulu if you wanted a different way to see the series. They tease Bob's Burgers as such, "Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope." As for The Bob's Burgers Movie, it's teased as such, "Based on the Emmy®-winning series, this animated film finds the Belcher family trying to keep their restaurant afloat and solve a mystery."

