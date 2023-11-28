Bob's Burgers Season 14 2024 Return Date Announced

Bob's Burgers is currently working its way through Season 14 of the series with FOX, and now it's set a date for its return with new episodes in 2024! Bob's Burgers came back earlier this Fall with the rest of the Animation Domination block with its 14th season, and will continue to have new episodes for a few more weeks through the rest of the year. But as the series prepares to take a break over the course of the Winter, Bob's Burgers has already set a return date for its new episodes coming our way next year!

FOX has announced their upcoming slate of new and returning series for the midseason 2024 schedule, and with it has confirmed that Bob's Burgers Season 14 will continue with new episodes beginning on Sunday, January 7th at 9:00PM EST together with animated series such as the new Jon Hamm starring Grimsburg, The Great North (which is returning for Season 4), and Krapopolis. So thankfully it won't be too much of a break for Bob's Burgers over the Winter months.

How to Watch Bob's Burgers Season 14

Bob's Burgers Season 14 is now airing on Sunday evenings on FOX as part of their continuing Animation Domination block at 9:00PM EST. You can catch the episodes streaming with Hulu after they air if you miss the original broadcast (and reruns of the previous seasons on Adult Swim). It's yet to be revealed how many new episodes are left for the year, but there are some scheduled for a release in December.

If you wanted to catch up with the first 13 seasons of Bob's Burgers and The Bob's Burgers Movie, you can now check them both out now streaming with Hulu too. They tease Bob's Burgers as such, "Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope." As for The Bob's Burgers Movie, it's teased as such, "Based on the Emmy®-winning series, this animated film finds the Belcher family trying to keep their restaurant afloat and solve a mystery."

How are you liking Bob's Burgers Season 14 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!