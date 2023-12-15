Bob's Burgers Star Casts Doubt on Getting a Movie Sequel Anytime Soon

After years of hoping to get a Belcher family adventure on the big screen, last year gave us The Bob's Burgers Movie, and even if audiences appreciated the experience, star H. Jon Benjamin recently confirmed that it was such a difficult process to develop the movie, fans shouldn't count on another movie in the near future. More specifically, since so many of the creatives involved with the TV series also offered their talents for the film, to try to go through the process again of crafting the regular series and a cinematic sequel would likely be too taxing on all parties involved.

When asked by Screen Rant about getting a sequel, Benjamin expressed, "I don't know at all. What I do know, it was very difficult to write a movie and keep the show going. Bob's Burgers, the writing staff has kind of been with the show since the very beginning. And Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith, who wrote the movie, also have to run the show at the same time. I think that's a tall task, so it's probably very hard to do, but I imagine they'll try. I hope they do, it was really fun, and I agree with you, it came out really well."

The Bob's Burgers Movie was first announced as being in development all the way back in 2017, but between the coronavirus pandemic impacting the industry on a global scale and 20th Century Fox being acquired by The Walt Disney Company, it saw sigificant delays throughout its development process. The series, meanwhile, had much more minimal delays and maintained a relatively regular schedule.

Understandably, it would seem unlikely that a second film would have to overcome previous obstacles, but the years of delays could also make the pursuit of a sequel seem like a fruitless endeavor. While it was only 11 years after the debut of the animated sitcom before the beloved family made their way to the big screen, the animated predecessor The Simpsons took nearly two decades to earn a cinematic experience. With the creatives behind The Simpsons often noting that they would develop another movie when there was a story worth telling, Bob's Burgers would also likely not want to develop a sequel just for the sake of it.

The current media landscape has complicated the entire nature of entertainment, as projects intended for theaters have been relegated to streaming at a studio's whim, and we've even seen entire movies scrapped during post-production so studios could save some money. Now that Bob's Burgers fans have been given a movie at all, there's likely less demand for a sequel.

