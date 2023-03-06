Family Guy Reunites With The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers In New Clip

Fox TV animated sitcoms The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers are once again re-uniting, and you can get a preview of the upcoming crossover in the new clip below!

As you can see in the clip above, the March 12th episode of Family Guy Season 21 features a scene where Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) is stuck at his kitchen table listening to his wife Lois (Alex Borstein) recount a dream she had – a situation so annoying that Peter has to back out of the room. Peter's backward motion takes him to a burger shop – the one run by Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) – and there we find Homer Simpson as a happy patron, munching on a burger (no voicework from actor Dan Castellaneta).

"Bob and Homer are justifiably two of the most popular and recognizable faces of animated comedy, and even folks as jaded as Hollywood sitcom writers get a thrill seeing them together in the same scene," Family Guy co-showrunner Rich Appel said to EW. "It's the same sort of excitement you feel when a Chicago policeman and a Chicago fireman are in the same scene on a Chicago-themed program."

Fans of these animated series certainly do enjoy these crossover moments; the last one was in 2014 when Homer and Peter teamed up in a Family Guy S13E1crossover episode called "The Simpsons Guy". That crossover started with Peter starting a comic strip that earns him serious public backlash. The Griffin Family tried to flee town, only to end up stranded outside of Springfield. Homer and Peter meet and bond and The Griffins move in with The Simpsons for a time, creating all kinds of fun character interactions (like Bart and Stewie getting into trouble together. Bob from Bob's Burgers was thrown in with a quick-flash cameo appearance, just to complete the trifecta.

Now, with Family Guy once again bringing all its animated cousins together, fans will inevitably have the question: is there a bigger crossover event on the horizon?

"We don't have any more crossover appearances planned," Appel admitted. Although, he did quickly add that Fox execs "reserve the right to change our minds if a new Fox animated show premieres and is a huge hit and we feel that shoehorning one of its characters into our show could bring us even the slightest bit of reflected glory."

There's obvious humor in that statement – but probably some truth, also.

See Family Guy, The Simpsons, and Bob's Burgers all get together on Family Guy's March 12th episode.