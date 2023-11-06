Bob's Burgers Reveals New Jimmy Pesto Voice Actor

Bob's Burgers has officially reintroduced Jimmy Pesto back to the animated series with the newest episode in Season 14, and with it has revealed the new voice actor taking over the character. Earlier this Summer, former voice actor behind Pesto, Jay Johnston, was arrested and charged by the Department of Justice for his involvement in the January 6th Capital riot back in 2021, and Bob's Burgers officially cut ties with the former star in the years prior. With the Jimmy Pesto character teased to return to Bob's Burgers for Season 14 of the series this year, fans had been wondering who would take on the role.

With the debut of Bob's Burgers Season 14 Episode 5, "Bully-ieve It or Not" on FOX this past Sunday, the end credits for the episode revealed that Jimmy Pesto is now voiced by Eric Bauza, who fans might recognize as the voice behind many famous characters such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Marvin the Martian, and many more. For fans who didn't notice a key difference in the performances, this is likely why given Bauza has such a dynamic range.

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

How to Catch Up With Bob's Burgers

Bob's Burgers Season 14 is now airing on Sunday evenings on FOX as part of their continuing Animation Domination block at 9:00PM EST. You can catch the episodes streaming with Hulu after they air if you miss the original broadcast (and reruns of the previous seasons on Adult Swim). Jimmy Pesto was brought in for an episode where Bob managed to get a big win, so it's a welcome return too.

If you wanted to catch up with the first 13 seasons of Bob's Burgers and The Bob's Burgers Movie, you can now check them both out now streaming with Hulu too. They tease Bob's Burgers as such, "Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope." As for The Bob's Burgers Movie, it's teased as such, "Based on the Emmy®-winning series, this animated film finds the Belcher family trying to keep their restaurant afloat and solve a mystery."

How do you like Jimmy Pesto's new voice actor in Bob's Burgers? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!