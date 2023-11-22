The Great North Season 4 Release Date Announced

The Great North is finally returning to FOX with the highly anticipated Season 4 of the animated series, and now it finally has a release date for its big comeback next year! The Great North has been a welcome addition to FOX's lineup for the Animation Domination block in recent years as it has paired nicely with the likes of Bob's Burgers, of which it shares an executive producer and animation studio. The series has been such a hit that when Season 3 wrapped up its run last Spring, fans were already asking to see Season 4 as soon as possible.

FOX has announced their new additions for the midseason schedule starting this January, and with it has also confirmed that The Great North Season 4 will be one of the animated premieres fans will get to see in action as well. FOX has officially revealed that The Great North Season 4 will begin airing on Sunday, January 7th as part of the Animation Domination block. But with the series making a comeback in January, there will also be some big changes to FOX's Sunday night schedules overall.

The Tobin family is back!



Season 4️⃣ of #TheGreatNorth starts Sunday, January 7 on @foxtv, next day on @hulu 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1hEFjyoKkv — The Great North (@GreatNorthFOX) November 21, 2023

The Great North Season 4 Release Schedule

The Great North Season 4 will be returning to FOX on Sundays at 9:30 PM EST beginning on January 7th, but Sunday evenings will be changing its schedule around next year in some massive ways. The same night will also see the premiere of the Jon Hamm led Grimsburg, which will be making its midseason debut. This means that Family Guy's new episodes will be bumped to Wednesday evenings when it returns later in the Spring, and that's going to be some big changes for long time fans.

If you wanted to catch The Great North's first three seasons before the animated series returns for new episodes next year, you can find it now streaming with Hulu. They tease the series as such, "Following the adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad Beef tries to keep his kids close." When it returns for Season 4, it's likely going to be just as great as the first three seasons were.

