Bob's Burgers Season 14 Premiere Date Announced

Bob's Burgers is finally coming back with a new season later this Fall, and FOX has finally announced the premiere date for Bob's Burgers Season 14! Bob's Burgers might have wrapped up Season 13 of its run earlier this year, but it was quickly confirmed that the animated series would be continuing with two new seasons (along with The Simpsons and Family Guy) through to 2025. With Season 13 of the animated series being a bit hit with fans, it makes the wait for the next wave of Bob's Burgers tougher to wait for than ever before.

Bob's Burgers Season 14 was announced earlier this year for a planned release with FOX's Fall 2023 schedule, and now the date has been set as along with revealing the premiere date for The Simpsons Season 35, Bob's Burgers Season 14 will be returning to FOX's Animation Domination block on Sunday, October 1st at 9:00PM EST as reported by The Hollywood Reporter (which also confirmed the premiere date for the Dan Harmon created Krapopolis, which will be joining the Animation Domination block this Fall).

(Photo: 20th Century Animation)

How to Watch Bob's Burgers

Bob's Burgers Season 14 will be the second of the major seasons of the animated sitcom picking up after the game changing events of The Bob's Burgers Movie. With Season 13 of Bob's Burgers changing the status quo a bit after what happened in the movie, Season 14 is primed to do just the same as it continues telling more stories with the Belcher family. Thankfully there's a great way to catch up with everything that's happened in the series so far.

If you wanted to catch up with Bob's Burgers and The Bob's Burgers Movie, you can now check them both out now streaming with Hulu. They tease Bob's Burgers as such, "Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope." As for The Bob's Burgers Movie, it's teased as such, "Based on the Emmy®-winning series, this animated film finds the Belcher family trying to keep their restaurant afloat and solve a mystery."

Are you excited to see Bob's Burgers come back with Season 14 this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via THR