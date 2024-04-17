Werner Herzog Joins Bong Joon-ho's Animated Film

Bong Joon-ho has made quite the name for himself in the world of cinema. The legendary director made the biggest waves when Parasite won "Best Picture" at the Academy Awards, and Joon-ho recently hinted at a desire to create an anime at the recent Crunchyroll Anime Awards. In a new interview, another legendary director, Werner Herzog, has announced that he will be lending his voice talents to Bong's upcoming animated film being created in South Korea.

Bong Joon-ho's resume extends past Parasite, as the director is responsible for quite a few critically acclaimed projects. The director was responsible for Snowpiercer, Okja, Mother, and The Host. When it comes to the upcoming animated film, not much is known. It has been confirmed that the project will focus on creatures under the sea, though adding Herzog into the mix certainly gives the movie some serious star power.

The next film from Joon-ho is titled Mickey 17, set to release in January of next year and starring a certain Dark Knight. Robert Pattinson is taking the lead on the film and will be playing a "disposable employee" on an intergalactic mission to colonize a world of ice.

Werner Herzog's History Behind And In Front Of The Camera

Herzog has made a name for himself in Hollywood with some amazing documentaries, including Grizzly Man and Cave of Forgotten Dreams. The 81-year-old director has also had some big roles in front of the camera, including playing a villain in Disney's The Mandalorian, Jack Reacher, and What Dreams May Come. Herzog has also been a part of some major animated projects, including The Simpsons, Metalocalypse, Rick And Morty, American Dad, and The Boondocks. Whatever Joon-ho's movie turns out to be, Herzog will be a welcome addition to the cast.

During his recent interview with Variety, Herzog gave the publication a closer look at how he crafts his critically acclaimed films, "I work fast, I normally don't go beyond a week to finish writing a screenplay, it's as if I'm copying what I can already envision on the screen."

What has been your favorite work from Joon-ho to date? Does Werner Herzog have the best voice in cinematic history? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world beneath the sea.

Via Variety