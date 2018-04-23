‘Boruto’: Sasuke Just Took On His First Student

Fans have been waiting for the the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime series to get to the Chunin Exams, as the arc will straight adapt the story fans had previously seen play out in Boruto: Naruto the Movie.

One of its key elements has finally taken place as well as Sasuke has now taken on his first student, Boruto.

The anime series has been teasing Boruto’s impression of Sasuke bit by bit, as it slowly revealed how highly Boruto is holding Sasuke in regard. This comes to a head in the latest episode of the series as Boruto goes to Sasuke and asks for him to take him on as a student (and notably not reaching out to his father for such a thing).

Seeing a bit of young Naruto in Boruto, Sasuke initially declines but gives Boruto a task he must accomplish in order to prove how hard he will work in training. He states that if Boruto can’t even perform the Rasengan, something Naruto learned at his Boruto’s age, than he would not be worth training.

Boruto then trains hard with Konohamaru in order to learn the Rasengan technique, and while it seems incomplete, Sasuke agrees to take him on as a student anyway as he is recognizing the work Boruto is putting in. It also helps that Boruto is beginning to remind Sasuke of his past with Naruto, as well.

What really impresses Sasuke (and most likely helped his decision) is seeing the impact Boruto’s strange Rasengan had made on a distant tree. Sasuke may still seem mysterious, but he is going to be far more active in this arc than he has been in the past if his battle with the returning Kaguya clan is any indication.

Sasuke’s training of Boruto plays a huge role in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ Chunin Exams arc, so it’s going to be interesting how it adapts and deviates from the manga and film that came before as the anime series has shown plenty willingness to create a brand new story for interested fans.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.