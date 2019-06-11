Boruto Reveals Jigen’s New Form

The latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga blows the mystery of the Kara villain group wide open. Boruto chapter 35 reveals that while Kara’s intended vessel Kawaki is still learning to embrace life in Hidden Leaf and the lessons of Naruto’s life, The Hokage’s inner circle is still busy trying to determine just how big of a threat Kara is; who its members are; and how Kawaki fits into the picture.

Well, one thing this latest chapter of Boruto makes abundantly clear: though we’ve met Kara’s leader, Jigen, we have not yet in fact seen the villain in his true form… until now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Naruto’s inner-circle learns of coordinates to a mysterious Kara base location from the intel Konohamaru obtained, it’s discovered that the site can only be accessed using space-time ninjutsu. It then falls to Sasuke to use his space-time jutsu to infiltrate the base and do recon – and its during that spy mission that the famed shinobi makes a startling discovery, which ties Kara’s leader Jigen to an even bigger threat from the Naruto saga.

WARNING: Boruto Chapter 35 SPOILERS follow!

As it turns out, the Kara base that Sasuke finds is actually more like memorial site dedicated tot he Otsutsuki Clan and its members. Specifically, the site contains alters that have holographic projections of the various Otsutsuki Clan members, and shows them to always be functioning in pairs. It’s no surprise, then, that the likes of Kinshiki and Momoshiki Otsutsuki appear together – but when Sasuke gets to the alter with the projection of Kaguya Otsutsuki, he makes a startling discovery: Kaguya didn’t just arrive on Earth alone – she was also one of a pair!

As per Sasuke: “All of these patterns are carved as pairs, though some are heavily damaged. Kaguya Otsutsuki… I don’t want to thinking about it, but if just like Momoshiki and Kinshiki, Kaguya also came calling as one of a pair…”

With that dreaded pondering, Sasuke activates the alter, and gets a first look at the projection of another Otsutsuki – a male figure we’ve never seen before. Soon after, a portal opens and out steps Kara’s leader Jigen. Not knowing that Sasuke is watching, Jigen comes to collect chakra from a Ten-Tails jinchuriki we’ve never seen before that is trapped in the facility. During that extraction, it’s revealed that Jigen IS this myterious Otsutsuki figure that was apparently Kaguya’s partner!

This revelation is the biggest one that Boruto has dropped. Knowing the threat Kaguya posed to the shinobi world, and the dark future we already know Boruto will face as a teenager, the questions about what happens to Kawaki, and the battle with Kara, just jumped to epic next levels of possibility!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Narutofollows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.