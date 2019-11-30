Boruto Confirms Naruto’s Hostage Status

With the anime taking us down a road to the past with Boruto and Sasuke time travelling to the Konoha of yesterday, the manga is leading us into the future with the war between Naruto and Jigen. The organization of Kara has been threatening the Hidden Leaf Village currently, with their most powerful member managing to defeat both Naruto and Sasuke at the same time. Though Sasuke managed to barely escape the fight with his life, the seventh Hokage finds himself in a much worse situation, requiring a quick rescue attempt from Boruto and a newly remade Team 7.

Konoha learns quickly of Naruto’s fate, with Jigen deciding to seal the seventh hokage away so as to stop his interference with Kara’s plans. Once Boruto and company discovered that the young ninja’s father was trapped within a sealed spell that appears as a giant ball, they took little time to leave their village to pull off a rescue attempt. Faced with the large Kara member of Boro, its clear that Team 7 is going to have to work to free Naruto from his current predicament.

Naruto being sealed away is definitely ironic, considering his origin and time throughout the franchise. As we know, the nine tailed fox is sealed within Uzumaki, though the two eventually came to something of an understanding as the ninja franchise went on. While the Kyubi was originally a terrifying force that would completely overtake Naruto’s body with rage, Naruto eventually was able to control the beat, using its chakra to bolster his own. As the series moved even further, the two became friends and have relied on one another time and time again.

With Kawaki joining Team 7, the sense of urgency for finding a way to free Naruto is rising as Kara continues growing stronger and the ninja of Konoha continue losing battle after battle against Kara.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.