‘Boruto’ Addresses Naruto’s Adult Power Levels

When it comes to Naruto, no one comes to close to touching the Hokage. After years of training, Naruto Uzumaki has become the strongest ninja in the Leaf Village above even Sasuke, but fans began worrying how strong the leader really was when Boruto started up a recent fight.

Now, the sequel is taking the chance to address how powerful Naruto is, and his levels are still off the charts.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new chapter, and it was there fans caught up with a big battle. Delta, an Inner member of Kara, has challenged Naruto to a fight since she wants to take Kawaki back with her. The Hokage isn’t keen on that, but he finds himself fighting on the defensive which makes Boruto worries.

“But Dad’s been on the defensive this whole time! We should help divide the enemy’s attention,” the hero tells Kawaki, but the somber boy shuts up Boruto real quick with an important revelation.

‘You’re so ignorant. The Hokage is the one who’s in control right now. It’s like they’re dancing a complex dance or something,” Kawaki admits.

“Your Dad’s leading Delta around in such a way that her attacks don’t come flying towards us wile watching for the chance to get his own jutsu in. In short, he’s got enough of an upper hand to do that. So, the Hokage’s ability completely surpasses Delta’s.”

Of course, fans know that Delta is strong, and she’s shown it in pieces since she first appeared. As a higher member of Kara, she is powerful enough to hold her own weight in an organization similar to the Akatsuki. Not only did she manage to infiltrate the Leaf Village, but she has held her own against Naruto so far. Her high-tech cybernetics make Delta a formidable foe who Kawaki fears begrudgingly, but Naruto is no chump. The Hokage isn’t going to be bested so easily, and it seems the only thing that could keep him from victory is a dirty play by Delta down the line.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

