Boruto Episode Titles Tease Latest Arc’s Finale

It is no secret that Boruto has been hit or miss with fans. While its manga has done well by fans since its start, the anime has not had such success. As of late, that trend turned around thanks to a well-received arc involving a bit of time travel, but all things must come to an end. It turns out the on-going arc’s finale is upon fans, and some new episode titles are teasing what is to come.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations teased fans about its next steps. Three episode titles for the anime went live in a recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, and it was there fans learned how the anime’s time-travel arc will end.

As reported by fan-page Spiralling Sphere, the first of the three episodes debuted today. The November 24th episode was titled “A Village Without Sasuke” and went into the specifics of how the ninja’s abandonment of the Leaf Village hurt Team Seven.

The next episode to go live with be “The Power to Predict the Future” on December 1. This episode will focus more so on the gang’s big battle against Urashiki. The Otsutsuki revealed his ability to predict the future which put Sasuke in a pickle this week. Somehow, Boruto and his father will have to outsmart the villain, but fans are not too worried. People do not call Naruto the Leaf Village’s most unpredictable ninja for no reason, you know?

Finally, the third episode that will wrap up the arc’s climax is titled “Final Decisive Battle, Urashiki.” The episode will air on December 8, bringing this time-travel arc to a close just before the holidays roll in.

Will you be sad to see this arc go…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.