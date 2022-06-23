New Boruto Episode Titles Hint At Uzumaki Vacation

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently telling a far different tale than what is currently playing out in the manga, with the printed story running in Weekly Shonen Jump following the new Kara Organization, led by Code, seeking to destroy the Hidden Leaf Village. With the anime series throwing a number of devastating casualties at Team 7, it seems that the Uzumaki family has earned a vacation, with new episode titles for upcoming installments hinting at the idea that Boruto, Naruto, Hinata, and Himawari have a "Hot Spring Trip" in their future.

Naruto as a franchise has been no stranger to creating "filler" for its anime series, aka material that originally didn't appear in the manga proper, with the quality of said stories varying across the board. With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations managing to play some serious catch-up when it came to adapting the battle against Kara and the deaths of both Jigen and Kurama the Nine-Tailed Fox, it's no surprise that original tales would be created for the anime adaptation. Though the original material might not be able to see major changes given to some of the key characters, the latest arc has proved that Team 7 can still be thrown some serious curveballs as the ninjas of Konoha have seen some of their allies die in battle from the Land of Water.

The upcoming episode titles for episodes 257, 258, and 259 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations read as such:

"Episode 257 – Konohamaru Who Became Hokage!

Episode 258 – Uzumaki Family Hot Spring Trip

Episode 259 – Unhealing Wounds"

Ironically enough, it seems that hot springs are set to remain a part of the Shonen franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto from time to time, as the story of Kakashi and Might Guy traveling the ninja world involved the Copy Cat Ninja attempting to find a spring that would heal the wounds that his best friend suffered during the final battle of Naruto Shippuden. With the upcoming episodes also seemingly revolving around Konohamaru, it will be interesting to see what surprises the anime series have in store for fans of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Via Abdul_S17