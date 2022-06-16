Boruto Hiatus Reportedly On The Way

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is taking very different approaches to the story of Team 7 when it comes to its anime adaptation and its manga at present, with the printed story continuing the fight against the Kara Organization under new management via Code and the anime series focusing on Boruto and his friends venturing into the Land fo Water. It seems as though the manga is reportedly set to go on an upcoming hiatus, however, with the latest chapter spelling trouble for the ninja world at large thanks in part to the Hidden Leaf Village losing a valuable asset.

In the recent chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Code and the new incarnation of the Kara have achieved their current mission of stealing Amado from the village of Konoha, with the former head of research and development of the Kara Organization becoming a major aid to the Hidden Leaf. Holding him against his will, Amado is forced to unleash the true potential of Code, as the failed vessel has stated that he feels like he has the ability to defeat anyone and might just be more powerful than even Jigen was. While the anime has yet to reveal when it will continue adapting the story of the manga beat for beat, the television series has certainly thrown some unique challenges at Team 7.

Twitter Outlet Abdul_S17 shared the rumors that Boruto would be set to go on hiatus this July, following the upcoming chapter's release later this month, with the Shonen manga set to return to the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in August once again and most likely continuing Konoha's fight against Kara:

NEWS: According to leaks, Boruto Manga will be taking a 1 month hiatus in July 2022!!



The series is scheduled to resume in August with the release of Ch72 in the October issue release of VJump, which is expected to release on August 20th 2022! pic.twitter.com/cQhYEPgGZF — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) June 16, 2022

The Boruto manga changed by leaps and bounds when creator Masashi Kishimoto returned to writing duties for the Shonen series, with the mangaka taking both Jigen and Kurama the Nine-Tailed Fox off the board. With the Kara Organization now basically made up of three adolescent rogue ninjas with terrifying powers, it will be interesting to see if Code is able to make the group far more powerful than Jigen's ragtag band of biological terrors.

Are you sad that Boruto is set to potentially be taking a break this summer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.