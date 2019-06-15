Naruto Reveals Major Otsutsuki Clan Secret in Boruto

The Otsutsuki Clan threat was introduced in the final arc in Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto, so the series was never quite able to properly explore what their presence in the world actually results in. This has been one of the primary focuses of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga as they have already had a major impact on Boruto’s future as his new Karma power seems tied into their abilities somehow.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has revealed more of the mysteries behind the Otsutsuki Clan as the manga continues, and the latest chapter has one of the biggest secrets unveiled yet. But at the same time, it also opens up all sorts of new mysteries.

In Chapter 35 of the series, Sasuke investigates coordinates that are supposed to be leading to where Jigen of Kara is potentially hiding. But upon heading to the location, Sasuke actually uncovers that not only is there a new Otsutsuki member still on Earth but they have been breeding a new Tailed Beast for some nefarious new purpose.

Sasuke arrives at a mysterious platform with mystical markings carved in its walls. Upon touching each of the markings, holographic images of Kaguya, Momoshiki, and Kinshiki appear on the platform. Each of the markings is carved in a pair, which Sasuke takes to mean that each of the Otsutsuki Clan members acts with a partner. This is confirmed when a new projection sees a mysterious fourth Otsutsuki from behind, but before Sasuke can look further he hears a huge noise.

Below this hologram platform is a Tailed Beast that resembled the Ten Tails and has a Rinnegan. Soon, Jiren of Karma arrives and he confirms that this beast has ten tails. After absorbing some of its chakra, he takes on the same Otsutsuki form that fans got a glimpse of, but his full look is still being kept a mystery. So with this reveal, the series invites a ton of questions.

There’s the question of whether Jigen is one of the Otsutsuki Clan members for real, how long he’s been hiding on Earth, and whether or not this new Ten Tails is part of the same plot Kaguya tried to enact years before. Also, will this have an effect on Boruto and Kawaki’s Karma power? Regardless, it’s clear that Boruto and the others will have a lot to deal with as Jigen teases that he’ll jump into action himself as the chapter comes to a close.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.