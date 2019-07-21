Boruto Introduces Kawaki’s New Seal Transformation

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ manga has seen a greater focus on Kawaki with the last few chapters of the series, and it has now reached a fever pitch as Kara has officially jumped into action. Kawaki has steadily been earning the trust of Boruto and the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village, and the series has seen him trying to combat his Kara roots and learn how to better use his Karma mark power. But that might have been a bad decision.

In the latest chapter of the series, it’s teased that Kawaki’s learning how to use chakra, and attempts to better use his Karma mark power, has progressed his power and resulted in a strange new seal transformation.

In Chapter 36 of the series, Kara’s leader Jigen jumps into action himself and forcibly activates Kawaki’s Karma mark power. When it spreads to a suitable degree, Jigen opens out a portal of darkness from Kawaki’s arm and instantly warps to his location. He’s here to come take Kawaki back to Kara’s hideout, but Kawaki refuses to go with him because he’s come to respect and appreciate all that Naruto has done for him so far.

Jigen insults Naruto this entire time, and this continues to frustrate Kawaki to no end. As he’s rendered powerless, Kawaki begins to grow a horn on the side of his head. Along with changing the Karma marks on his face, this implies that Kawaki has a much stronger Karma transformation just under the surface. Jigen seems to notice what this transformation is right away, and wonders how Kawaki has advanced so much in such a short time.

Before fans see more of this transformation, however, Naruto jumps into the battle and prepares to take on Jigen himself. But there is a clue that Kawaki just might have tapped into the same kind of Otsutsuki Clan transformation that Jigen revealed in the previous chapter. Jigen had a transformation that sprouted horns as well, and since he is the origin of the Karma power, this could all be tying back into the Otsutsuki Clan’s original plans.

But fans will just have to wait for future chapters to see how it all plays out as now Kawaki deals with his own clash of good and evil. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.