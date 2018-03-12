‘Boruto’ Spoilers Tease Show’s Chunin Exam Entry

Things are starting to pick up with Boruto. The sequel series will turn a year-old in April, and fans have been waiting for it to reach its Chunin Exam storyline. Now, the long-awaited event is on the horizon, and a new set of spoilers have confirmed when the arc will get underway.

Recently, a set of episode titles and synopses went live for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Translators were quick to turn the blurbs around for fans, and the description of episode 50 was enough to make the fandom excited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can read the synopsis for “Chunin Exam Recommendation Meeting” below:

“Chunin Exams are held to see what promising genins from all villages can do. In the Hidden Leaf Village before the exams, the past members of Team Ebisu — Konohamaru, Udo, and Kazamatsuri Moegi — are discussing whether or not their students are worthy of participation.”

As you can see, the late-March release will see the Chunin Exams make its entry from behind the scenes. Team 7 won’t be thrown into battle at that point, but fans will get to see how the squadron qualifies for the event. Konohamaru will meet with his teammates to decide whether his students make the cut, but audiences already know the team does.

After all, the Chunin Exams arc has been shown before. A few years before Boruto got a full-blown anime, the hero starred in a Naruto film which focused on the Leaf Village’s new ninja. The story met up with Team 7 as they entered the Chunin Exams, but things soured for Boruto as he felt neglected by his father. Desperate to show off, Boruto cheated during the exams by using Scientific Ninja Tools to give him unlimited jutsu access, and things only got worse when a godly villain crashed the Chunin Exams during its final round. So, fans will get to experience an expanded version of that arc when Boruto begins covering it this spring.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Are you excited for the anime to adapt this fan-favorite arc? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!