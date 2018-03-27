It Seems ’Boruto' Just Killed Off One 'Naruto' Hero

Boruto is still carving out a niche for itself within the anime industry, but its manga has already reeled in its readers. The fast-paced series got dark recently as its latest arc introduced fans to a bigger villain. Oh, and the manga apparently just killed off one well-known Naruto fighter. You can't overlook that little tidbit.

So, obviously, spoilers below!

Recently, Shueisha published the new chapter of Boruto, and the update caught up with Team 7 as the squad's fight with Ao raged on. The group was pitted against the former Mist Village hero after the cybernetic ninja vowed to kill them. After being injured during the Fourth Great Ninja War, Ao chose to leave his ninja life behind and become a low-tier tool for a group called Kara. And it seems that the man was willing to die for the cause in the end.

Chapter 22 saw Ao fall at the hands of Boruto after the baddie put Konohamaru out of commission. The fight ended with Boruto staying his head as he refused to kill Ao, and his Talk no Jutsu seemed to sway the villain's heart. However, before the group could tie up Ao and bring him back to the Leaf Village, he was attacked by a leading member of Kara.

Kashin Koji came out of nowhere to silence Ao for good, and he summoned a massive Boiler Toad to kill the man along with Boruto. Ao pushed the younger boy away with a jutsu, leaving him to be crushed under the weight of Koji's summon. The manga's final spread shows Ao in critical condition as he was fully crushed by the toad, leaving only his head uninjured. Boruto doesn't go so far as to confirm the death, but things are not looking good for Ao especially considering the injuries he received from his fight with Team 7. If the man makes it out of this ordeal alive, he has more vitality than Obito, but fans think Koji won't let Ao walk away from this fight alive.

