‘Boruto’ Reveals Delta’s Biggest Weakness

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ latest arc in the manga has kicked off a fierce battle between Naruto and Kara’s Delta as she’s threatening to take away Kawaki by force. Delta has shown she’s ruthless and capable of terrible things, and coupled with her strength makes her a tough force. But the latest chapter of the series has revealed her weakness.

In previous chapters, it’s been revealed that her technologically modified eyes could absorb jutsu. But when Naruto pushes even more chakra than she can handle, Delta reaches the limit of what she can contain and loses her sight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Chapter 33 of the series, Kawaki has just been injured by Delta’s heat vision after defending Naruto and Himawari. Delta’s thrown off by this, and Naruto’s been angered even further so their fight reaches a new level of intensity. The two of them landed heavier blows on one another, and when Naruto approaches Delta fires off her heat vision at point blank range.

But Naruto counters this by catching the blast in a Giant Rasengan. Delta tries to absorb this through her eyes, but Naruto increases the size to a Super Giant Rasengan. Delta’s still confident she can absorb this, but Naruto keeps pushing it further and further. Delta starts to lose face, and notices that he has an intense amount of chakra. She starts to figure out that he’s testing the limit of her absorption, but it’s too late.

Eventually her eyes fizzle, and she loses all malfunction. Naruto realized that Delta fired back his Rasengan the way he used it, so she didn’t deflect or dissapate his techniques before. She instead absorbs the chakra into her body, and thus has a limit to how much. Luckily for Naruto, he’s always been blessed with a ton of chakra.

With this weakness exploited, Naruto unleashes a Super Super Giant Rasengan and completely overwhelms Delta, defeated her after a few chapters of battle. Now he’ll be looking for her boss.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!