‘Naruto’ Teaser Previews Fallout from Mitsuki’s Arc

The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations brought the Mitsuki Disappeance arc to an end with a final climactic battle between the reformed Team 7 and the Fabrications, but now that the action in the Hidden Stone is over and done, Boruto and the others will have to deal with the consequences of leaving the Hidden Leaf without permission.

The preview for the next episode of the series teases the fallout of Mitsuki and the others’ actions as they were officially labeled as deserters of the Hidden Leaf before the Mitsuki Disappearance arc went haywire.

Episode 92 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is titled “A New Ordinary” and the synopsis (as translated by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter) reads as such, “A callous punishment for Boruto and his comrades as they return back to the village?!? Together with Mitsuki, Boruto and his comrades return back to Konoha, Mitsuki, who had left the village without permission, has been separated all alone. Boruto and his comrades have also violated orders, and deal with the consequences?!?”

The fallout doesn’t just deal with Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki’s punishments, but how the Hidden Stone village has to recover following the attack from the Fabrications, “Due to the current incidents, Iwagakure Village has taken massive damage. However, the current Tsuchikage, Kurotsuchi, restores the peace once again with her strength.” Though one line from the synopsis hints that Kurotsuchi will have a hand in Boruto’s punishment, “And so, Kurotsuchi oversees the punishments for Boruto and his comrades?”

Though Boruto: Naruto Next Generations essentially pulled off its own twist on its predecessor’s series Sasuke Rescue arc, the original series never quite dealt with the punishments for Naruto and the others, instead focusing on how Sasuke had been officially banned from the village. This series will be dealing with the same subjects on a much more political level, so there must be some deeper consequences than a slap on the wrist.

But then again, with Kurotsuchi involved in Boruto’s punishment, Boruto and the others may get away from a harsh punishment after all. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.