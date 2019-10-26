Boruto Shows How Similar Naruto and His Son Truly Are

One of the most intriguing dynamics of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is seeing just how Naruto has been raising his son. The two have a back and forth relationship that has grown through some troubling times, and it’s been surprising to see just how much the two are similar to one another. Although they have some pretty definitive differences, such as Boruto’s base skill level being much higher than his father’s was, the latest chapter of the series gave some pretty nostalgic flashbacks as Boruto decided to go against orders and go off on a rescue mission of his own.

Chapter 39 of the series gave fans an update as to the status of Naruto after taking a major loss against Jigen, and it’s revealed that he’s still alive. As Kawaki and Boruto strive to rescue them, the two of them go against Shikamaru’s wishes and open a portal to where Naruto is being kept.

The immediate aftermath of Naruto’s disappearance involved Shikamaru and a few other ninja barricaded Kawaki within Naruto’s house. He’s being suspected of being a part of Kara’s plan and leading them to Naruto, and there’s not much Kawaki can do in order to win back their favor and clear his name. But when his prosthetic arm begins to glow with Naruto’s chakra, this gives him all the clues he needed to rescue him.

It’s here that Boruto begins to show just how much like his father he is by continuing to defend Kawaki from the others. Rather than distrust Kawaki like he did initially, Boruto is now fully in defense of him and is willing to speak out against Shikamaru and the others. He even calls Shikamaru hard headed when he refuses to treat Kawaki any better when he sees that Kawaki has fixed his vase.

So when Shikamaru and the others refuse to listen, Boruto and Kawaki take things into their own hands and go against the authority figures. Now the two of them along with Sarada and Mitsuki have blindly jumped into the unknown against powerful foes that they probably aren’t prepared for. If that isn’t classic Naruto, what is?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.