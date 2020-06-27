Naruto Celebrates Boruto Anime Return with Fierce Art

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently announced it's finally gearing up to return with new episodes following its COVID-19 hiatus, and to celebrate the announcement it has shared some special art! It was confirmed in the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that the anime would finally be returning from the pandemic hiatus that began back in April, and fans are all too excited to see it make its way back. It's mostly because the anime will finally be digging into what fans of the manga have been especially loving from Kara and more mysterious enemies.

To celebrate the announcement that Boruto's anime is coming back beginning July 5th, series director Masayuki Kouda shared a slick new piece of art featuring a tense stare down between Boruto Uzumaki and the mysterious Jigen. Jigen has yet to make his anime debut, but fans of the manga are definitely wanting to see this fight come to the anime soon.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be returning on July 5th, but the Kara Acutation arc (which features Jigen and several other prominent characters) will officially start on July 19th. At last, many of the huge Kara teases the anime started months ago will finally come to fruition when the anime returns from its COVID-19 induced limbo. But that long wait will soon be over!

