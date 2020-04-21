Boruto Cliffhanger Reveals Kashin Koji's True Mission

✖

As the members of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Kara began to introduce themselves over the course of the manga, one of the most intriguing in the roster has been Kashin Koji. Not only does he use a familiar jutsu with his ability to summon toads (leading to some surprising fan theories about what his true identity could possibly be), but with each new chapter he seemed like he was after a much different goal than the rest of the group. This all came to a head with the latest chapter of the series in which he finally revealed his true mission.

Chapter 45 of the series begins a tense stand off between Jigen and Kashin after Kashin helped Amado sneak into the Hidden Leaf Village with the intent of defecting to the other side. With Kashin's treachery now out in the open as Jigen has seemingly caught onto his plan, Kashin revealed that his true intent this entire time was to kill Jigen.

Confronting Kashin about Kawaki's escape and Amado turning over, Jigen wanted to know what Kashin's motives for doing so were. Believing that the entirety of Kara wanted to gain the Chakra Fruit, Jigen was angry with Kashin for trying to ruin these plans. It's here that a fight between the two breaks out as Jigen attempts to stab Kashin through the heart. Kashin managed to evade with a shadow clone, however.

It was here that Kashin mentioned that he was created with the sole purpose of killing Jigen. This is an interesting reveal for a number of reasons as not only does it confirm many of the fan theories that Kashin was in Kara for a different reason than the others, but it also confirms that Kashin is a created being. Kara is a group of technological enhanced warriors, so who was the one that created Kashin Koji?

This same chapter also revealed that Amado was the one that oversaw many of these enhancements for the group, so is it possible that Amado created Kashin as well? Or was Kashin Koji a creation placed long before in order to stop Jigen whenever he got to this point? Why is it now that Kashin Koji is finally jumping into action? What do you think of this reveal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

