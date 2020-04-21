Boruto Explains the True Mission of the Otsutsuki Clan

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans knew that the next chapter of the manga would be a major game-changer for the entire Naruto saga - and they certainly weren't disappointed. Boruto Chapter 45 is titled "Defection", and it features a key member of the mysterious Kara organization trying to defect to Konohagakure to seek asylum with Naruto. That man, Kara's chief scientist Amado, aims to pay for his safe haven by giving Naruto and co. the critical intel about Kara - including their deep connection to Otsutsuki Clan. As it turns out, Amado has something truly critical to tell: the true purpose and origin of the Otsutsuki Clan!

Warning! Boruto Chapter 45 SPOILERS Follow!

Naruto: Shippuden introduced the idea that the Otsutsuki Clan were extraterrestrial beings, who were the true originators of chakra and the entire shinobi way of life. What Amado reveals is that the Outsutsuki are actually more like alien parasites, who nest in different bodies. It's then that Amado goes one step further, and reveals what the true purpose of the Otsutsuki Clan is: "To devour the life of a planet."

As for how the Otsutsuki achieve their world-eating power? By growing the Divine Tree on a planet, which then sucks up all chakra from any and every living thing. When the tree has consumed all the chakra of a planet, it then bears the Chakra Fruit. By consuming the Chakra Fruit, the Otsutsuki are able to "update" or "evolve" themselves continuously, presumably surviving for eons through this method.

As we been stating for months now since Boruto first revealed Kara's connection to the Otsutsuki: this changes everything about the Naruto saga as we know it. We don't yet know the full details of how the Karma Seal / Otsutsuki vessel process works, but from what we do know, even being destroyed in battle doesn't truly end an Otsutsuki's life. Momoshiki is still waiting dormant inside Boruto until he comes of age and power; Isshiki Otsutuki is active inside of Kara's leader Jigen, and it's totally plausible that his partner, Kaguya, has a way to escape the seal that Naruto and Sauke placed on her, via a new body. It even raises questions as to what it means that Naruto and Sasuke are the reincarnations of Indra and Asura Otsutsuki! Could they have actual alien essence still inside of them?

One thing is for sure: These kinds of reveals are quickly making Boruto one of (if not the) most crucial Naruto stories ever told.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga chapters can be found HERE. The Boruto anime streams weekly on Funimation, Hulu and Crunchyroll.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.