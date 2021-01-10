Boruto Debuts New Opening with All the Vessel Arc Spoilers

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has debuted a new opening and ending theme and it gives a major hint as to what we can expect to see in the rest of the Vessel arc to come. The first new episode of the year for the series revealed a new set of opening and ending themes for the anime, and this also marked the start of the Vessel arc of the series in full. With the 15th opening and ending theme sequences, we got to see a much better look at what kind of fights and characters we'll be seeing in the coming episodes.

The newest opening theme for the anime series is titled "Baku" as performed by Ikimono-gatari, and the newest ending theme for the series is titled "Answers" as performed by mol-74. While both are filled with tons of cool imagery, the opening theme also shows off some new looks for the mysterious Kawaki, the remaining members of Kara that we finally meet in the episode, and some interesting fights to come. You can check out both of them below as shared by Viz Media.

Gather around all ninjas! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Opening 8 - Baku by Ikimonogakari is here! 👊 pic.twitter.com/oQ5frcvE9g — VIZ (@VIZMedia) January 10, 2021

Very relaxing tune for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Ending 15 - Answers by mol-74! 😎 pic.twitter.com/vpIhjdB6vl — VIZ (@VIZMedia) January 10, 2021

The Vessel arc of the series adapts material from the original manga release of the series but includes original content for the anime's version. This seems to be the case with the first official episode of this massive arc that wraps up some of the final plot threads from the original Kara Actuation arc that helped set up this Vessel saga, but at the same time drop some major nuggets for the future that fans of the manga were likely to recognize.

As for what the opening teases, it's likely that some of the more enticing events won't play out in the same way. The openings for the series have hinted at future events, but each have been skewed in a way that they don't exactly match up. What is important here, however, is all of the reveals and foreshadowing for just how involved the titular "vessel" of the arc will be with the next year of the anime series.

What did you think of Boruto's new opening and ending theme sequences? Where do they rank among your favorites in the series overall? What do you hope to see in the Vessel arc next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!