Naruto: New Flashback Explains Sasuke's Recent Defeat

Naruto is exploring a new era these days, and Boruto Uzumaki is leading the charge. Following his first series, the hero is back again in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, and the manga is heating up. After all, the sequel just dropped a new chapter, and the Naruto update reveals how Sasuke Uchiha ended up losing to Code on the road.

If you are caught up with Boruto, you will know the series kickstarted its sequel with questions. We met up with an old Boruto as he prepared to take down Code, Kawaki, and the Ten-Tails Beast. It is safe to say the Hidden Leaf is all topsy turvy these days, and Sasuke's absence has made it all the worse.

After all, Sasuke took on Boruto as a student long ago, and he went rogue in order to continue training the boy. This week, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter five finally explained how Sasuke was taken out of the picture while training his student. It seems the pair were ambushed on the road by Code, and it was there Sasuke laid down himself to protect Boruto and the future of the Hidden Leaf.

"Listen closely! There is absolutely no ways we can win against him at the present. So escape for now! Survive at all costs and build on the skills hammered into you. Then there won't be anyone who'll be able to stop you," Sasuke reminds his student. The hero asks for Boruto to watch over Sarada in his absence. And then? Well, Sasuke finds himself transformed into part of a Chakra Tree.

We know Sasuke is not really dead, but he's been in permanent suspension for at least a year at this point. Code's manipulation of the Ten-Tails Beast has really backfired, and now the ninja world is in more danger than ever. It will fall on Boruto and Sarada to see the Hidden Leaf through this mess. So just as we hoped, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is heating up!

If you want to check out the new series, now is the time to catch up! Boruto and its current sequel can be read on Manga Plus. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Boruto below:

"Years have passed since Naruto and Sasuke teamed up to defeat Kaguya, the progenitor of chakra and the greatest threat the ninja world has ever faced. Times are now peaceful and the new generation of shinobi has not experienced the same hardships as its parents. Perhaps that is why Boruto would rather play video games than train. However, one passion does burn deep in this ninja boy's heart, and that is the desire to defeat his father!"

Are you enjoying this latest Boruto series? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!