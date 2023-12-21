Naruto Begins Unraveling Kawaki's Lie With a Major Revelation

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been throwing in some wild concepts into the ninja world, as Boruto Uzumaki attempts to navigate a world that now sees him as a villain. The current status quo was created by the former Kara member known as Eida, but Kawaki has benefitted from this new change as he continues to attempt to wipe the Otsutsuki from the face of the Earth. It would seem however that the spell has a few dents in its armor as some members of Konoha are beginning to think that something is awry.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 5, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. As a refresher, Eida's ability ended the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga by effectively brainwashing the ninja world. The former Kara member's power made it so that heroes and villains alike believed that the son of the Seventh had killed his parents, and that Kawaki was the actual birth son of Naruto and Hinata. With this scenario now seen as the truth, Boruto is fighting against the enemies of Konoha and the Hidden Leaf VIllage itself in the sequel series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Does Amado Know?

Amado has been an interesting character in the shonen sequel series, starting out as the head scientist for Kara but seeking asylum with Konoha. Now a part of the Hidden Leaf Village, the brainy manga character is realizing something is amiss. Thanks to his previous scientific works, Amado realizes that his memories have been altered.

"For some reason, the special karma containing Akebi's data is on Kawaki's palm. These phenomena completely contradict my memory but in light of this physical evidence, I must conclude that at least part of my memory has been altered. That's the only explanation. Not to mention that memories are no more than ambiguous figments of thought. As a scientist, there is no proof stronger than physical evidence."

Amado does not know the truth behind who altered his mind, but it's clear the scientist is beginning to put the pieces together three years after the deed was done. What becomes all the more surprising is that Amado's statement is overheard by the higher-ups of Konoha, including Shikamaru, the current Hokage following Naruto's apparent demise. While it might be some time before BOruto Uzumaki can clear his name, Eida's spell is beginning to show some cracks.

If you want to read the latest chapter, you can check out Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's manga by clicking here.