‘Boruto’ Sees A Surprise Hero Rescue Naruto

Boruto may be exploring side arcs with its anime, but the sequel’s manga has never been hotter. These days, Naruto fans are on pins waiting for Boruto to drop a new chapter, and the title’s latest update saw the Seventh Hokage get saved by a very surprising source.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers below for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations!

Not long ago, Boruto hit up fans with a new chapter, and it was there fans caught up with Naruto. The Hokage found himself challenged to a fight when Delta, a high member of Kara, snuck into the Hidden Leaf to take Kawaki back to the group. Clearly, Naruto wasn’t about to let Delta do as she pleased even if Kawaki has given the Hokage lots of trouble, but a moment of underestimation nearly spells disaster for Naruto.

Luckily, Kawaki was there to save Naruto and his family even though it left him crippled.

When Delta decided to hit a low blow and go after Himawari, Naruto threw himself in danger’s way to rescue his daughter. The attack used by Delta would have prevented the Hokage from regenerating despite his Jinchuuriki powers, but Kawaki got in the way of the hit to protect his guardian.

“If the Hokage goes down, we’re as good as dead too. So, I had to do it,” Kawaki said. “I say we’re even now in terms of that vase, eh.”

The self-sacrificing move is befitting of any hero from Naruto, but fans admits they didn’t expect the decision. Not only was Kawaki visibly threatened by Delta, but the anime has confirmed Kawaki turns against the Leaf Village at some point. This last-minute rescue has fans dreading the day Kawaki moves against Naruto because there’s no doubt the betrayal is going to hurt in more ways than one.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.