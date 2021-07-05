Boruto Goes All Out With Newest Opening and Ending: Watch

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations really went all out with its newest opening and ending themes! Boruto Uzumaki and the rest of the new Team 7 are still in the wake of the huge fight between Naruto, Sasuke, and Jigen, and this meant that the series was getting ready to launch into a brand new arc as Boruto and the others will be taking on even more intense fights to come. This newest phase of the Kawaki arc, known as "Otsutsuki Awakening," has officially kicked into high gear with the newest episode of the series, and this means a new coat of paint.

Episode 206 of the series kicks off this major new arc with a new set of opening and ending theme sequences. Serving as the ninth opening and seventeenth ending respectively, the newest opening theme is titled "Gamushara" as performed by CHiCO with Honeyworks. The newest ending theme, "Who are you?" is performed by Pelican Fanclub. You can check out the new opening and ending theme sequences for the anime below as shared by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

Each of the sequences provides their own kinds of unique and compelling visuals, but the newest opening is by far the more intriguing of the releases. With the anime now confirmed to continue adapting the Kawaki saga from the manga, there are several major moments that could be gleamed from the manga's events in this new opening that eagle eyed fans are sure to spot. This includes some intense new transformations, fights, and even some major spoilers for the results of cede fights.

This opening further confirms that fans will want to keep an eye on the anime for some major moments to come. Not only does Episode 206 kick off the much anticipated fight between Team 7 and a new member of Kara, Boro, but this is really only the first in a series of far more threatening fights to come as both Boruto and Kawaki discover more about their respective Kara abilities. But what do you think?

How did you like Boruto's newest opening and ending theme sequences? Are you excited for this next phase of the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!