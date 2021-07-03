Naruto: New Boruto Promo Pits Team 7 Against Boro

✖

The Kara Organization has taken its biggest steps against the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha, with the leader of the nefarious collection of rogue ninjas in Jigen defeating both Naruto and Sasuke in a no-holds-barred handicap match earlier in the series. With Team 7 venturing forth and adding the Vessel known as Kawaki to their ranks, it seems as if the young ninjas are going to have quite the hurdle in front of them in an effort to save the Seventh Hokage in that Kara member and cult leader Boro is set to stop them from accomplishing their mission.

Boro himself isn't quite on the same level of power as his leader Jigen, but it's clear that he has benefited greatly from the scientific approach of the Kara Organization, being granted the energy known as Karma that allows him to control parts of his body in a similar vein as Kawaki and Boruto. Certainly being the physically largest member of the villainous enclave, Boro is easily the most imposing member of the crew, and manga readers know just how intense this battle will be. Along with adding Kawaki to the trio, Team 7 will also be adding a new wrinkle to their team by putting Sarada Uchiha in charge, with the daughter of Sasuke having the opportunity to show off a brand new side of herself.

Twitter User Boruto 4 Life shared the promo for the 207th episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that will see Team 7 taking on the Kara Organization once again in the form of the group's cult leader that has yet to show off the full extent of his power to date:

For some time, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime focused on original stories that didn't take place within the pages of the manga, but with the arrival of the Vessel Arc, the Shonen series has taken things up a notch as the future of the ninja world now hangs in the balance.

