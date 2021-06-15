Naruto to Get New Opening Theme Song Soon

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced a big new player to the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village in Kawaki, the Vessel of the Kara Organization that is attempting to navigate a society that is striving for peace, and it seems as if the series will be receiving a new opening and ending theme as things continue to get heated for Boruto and his friends. As Boruto, Naruto, Sasuke, and the other ninja of Konoha prepare for one of the biggest fights of their lives as Jigen inches ever closer, new theme songs will definitely hint at big changes.

The Kara Organization hasn't been shy so far about their plans of molding the ninja world to their liking, with Naruto recently battling against Delta in a life or death duel. Though the Seventh Hokage was able to edge out a win against the female member of Kara, it took nearly everything he had and almost resulted in the death of the leader of Konoha. While the Hidden Leaf Village has seen some big wins, the threat of Jigen is one of the biggest that they have yet to encounter and is going to take everything that the Konoha warriors have to claim victory.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the recent promotion that confirms a new opening and ending theme will be coming to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, giving fans some new tunes to associate with the Hidden Leaf as the deadly battle against Kara continues:

NEWS: Boruto anime will receive a new OPENING & ENDING in July 2021. The opening will be composed by ‘CHiCO with Honeyworks’ & ending by ‘Pelican Fanclub’. pic.twitter.com/bdThXQpHkG — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) June 10, 2021

Recently, the creator of the Shonen series, Masashi Kishimoto, returned to writing duties on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, harkening in some major changes for both the denizens of Kara and the rogue ninjas of Kara. While the anime series still has some ground to cover before it can translate the latest events that are taking place in the manga that is published via Shonen Jump, rest assured, anime fans should be prepared for some major changes to the ninja world, and a few characters parting from the world of the living as a result.

Are you excited for new themes making their way to the world of the Hidden Leaf? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.