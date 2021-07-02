Boruto Shares Distressing Update on Sasuke's Critical Status

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shared a distressing update on Sasuke Uchiha's critical status with the newest episode of the series! The anime is now getting ready to launch into its next big arc as now that Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha have officially had their first fight against Jigen of Kara, the two of them (and fans of the series) have discovered just how out of their depth they really are. The fight against Jigen revealed the Kara leader's various abilities, and they were just too much for even Naruto and Sasuke's full powered teamwork.

The end of that fight left both Naruto and Sasuke in terrible places when we had last seen them, but Sasuke ended up being the better off of the two because he was at least able to escape away from Jigen's killing blow in the pocket dimension. But as we saw from that cliffhanger, he was not out of harm's way in the slightest. Unfortunately with an update we get in the newest episode, it's not looking much better off for the Uchiha.

Episode 205 is focused on the immediate aftermath of Jigen's fight against Naruto and Sasuke, and Shikamaru immediately heads to the Uzumaki household to lock it down and interrogate Kawaki about what took place. As we learned from Shikamaru, from the Hidden Leaf's perspective on this Kawaki looked like the guilty party. Because the only thing he had been made aware of before this talk with Kawaki was that an enemy suddenly disappeared along with Naruto's presence.

If you'll remember, Sasuke appeared in the pocket dimension since he was already nearby when investigating Kara's secret Otsutsuki plan. So from Shikamaru's perspective, Sasuke had returned from his previous mission in his critical status. As he updates Boruto and the others, he returned from "his mission" (the fight with Jigen) critically injured and unconscious. We do see Sakura and the medical corps were able to get Sasuke out of his critical condition, but his piece of the puzzle remains unsolved until he wakes back up.

This means that both Naruto and Sasuke are totally out of commission as the end of the episode sees Boruto and the new Team 7 take things into their own hands and head off to fight Kara themselves. Also meaning, there's no one who can save them should they get into even bigger trouble. But what did you think of this Sasuke update? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!