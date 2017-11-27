New 'Boruto' Preview Sets Up Anime’s Next Arc

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is one of the next big anime titles, and fans cannot stop buzzing about its next arc. The series is slated to take on a new story as Boruto winds down his time in the Academy, and the anime's latest preview helps set up that transition.

Studio Pierrot released a teaser for Boruto's 35th episode, and you can check it out above. The video focuses on Boruto and his classmates as they prepare to graduate from the Academy. However, Naruto's son isn't exactly sure what he wants from his future.

"When I think about it, there isn't anything I want to do in particular as a ninja. I'll make something happen since I'm exceptional," Naruto promises after being grilled about his future by Iruka.

If you have caught up with the anime, then you know Boruto is about explore the creation of the hero's ninja way. The anime's next episode will follow Boruto as he tries to find a bigger reason for being a ninja. Weekly Shonen Jump released a synopsis for the next Boruto episode, and you can check it out below:

"Who has the determination to become a proper ninja?! In order to become a proper ninja, before the graduation exam, a parent-teacher meeting is held. Sarada displays a strong will to become a proper ninja. Boruto, on the other hand, noticed that he was not sure of what his end goal was in his journey to become a ninja…?!"

With Boruto on the cusp of graduation, it is just a matter of time before the anime moves into its next arc. There is no word on whether Studio Pierrot will go straight into the 'Boruto: Naruto the Movie' arc or insert a filler between the story. Fans have been waiting to see how the anime series will approach the film's condensed storyline, and it looks like audiences will see how the show handles it soon enough.

Are you ready to see Boruto dip into its Naruto arc?