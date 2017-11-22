‘Boruto’ Reveals One ‘Naruto’ Character Is Deathly Ill

Warning! Spoilers for Boruto‘s 34th episode lie below:

Boruto may wish to differentiate himself from Naruto, but the young boy will face trials like those his father once hurdled. The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations reminded fans that Boruto has a hard road ahead of him, and it did so by confirming Toneri Otsutsuki is apparently nearing death.

At the end of Boruto‘s 34th episode, fans watch as the hero had a tender moment with this Academy classmates under the stars. The show then switched to a tag scene featuring Toneri as the ninja watched over the Earth. Fans watched as the last member of the Otsutsuki branch clan was brought to his knees, and Toneri began coughing up blood.

“Nothing remains unchanged. Fate is always flowing,” the ninja could be heard saying before adding: “Boruto, with destiny as your opponent, how will you fight to the bitter end?”

Fans of Boruto will know Toneri briefly as the fighter did appear before the boy once before. The Otsutsuki member came to Boruto in a dream to tell him about his special Dojutsu. Toneri told Boruto danger was coming to the entire ninja world, but the boy’s right eye is the key to stopping a great darkness from encroaching. The ninja originally debuted under the Naruto franchise in The Last: Naruto the Movie. The canonical film followed Hinata after the heiress was taken by Toneri, and Naruto went to rescue her friend and learned about his own feelings for Hinata long the way.

So far, there is little known about Boruto’s mysterious power, but Toneri knows more than he will let on. The ninja comes from the Otsutsuki clan, a family who is able to tap into the legendary Tenseigan Dojutsu. An animator on Boruto previously confirmed Naruto’s son has not unlocked that power, but it is instead one known as the Jogan which translates to ‘Pure Eye’ in English. The power which Boruto wields in one that could make his destiny as dangerous as the one Naruto claimed growing up. And, if that is the case, then Boruto has a very long road ahead of him as he prepares to save the world.

