New ‘Boruto’ Episode Sparks Sharingan Debate

The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations brought the Mitsuki Disappearance arc to an end with a big battle with the Fabrication Ku, and with Team 7 reformed, fans saw many techniques in use that they have not been able to see with Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki separated through the arc.

But one particular moment with Sarada has sparked a debate online as fans are now wondering whether or not Sarada has activated the second tomoe of her Sharingan or if it was an animation mistake. You can see the shot in question below.

In the fight Ku, Sarada briefly activates her Sharingan in the battle. For a brief moment, it appears as if the second tomoe has activated in her eye but when she’s shown from a different angle it’s gone. Fans are taking this to mean that it might have been an animation mistake considering it’s not highlighted, and it’s gone in the next shot.

This most likely is the case considering that something as momentous as Sarada reaching the next level of her Sharingan would be a big deal in the series. It would not be a good idea to just shove it into a finale with so much going on for Mitsuki and the other characters, so it that’s probably not the case here. Then again, it could be a hint for future events in the series. If it’s the second tomoe activated, then it will leave the series room to explore it at a later date once the Mitsuki Disappearance arc is resolved.

With an anime that’s developing at its own pace, it could very well have had Sarada reach the next phase of her Sharingan right under everyone’s noses. But at the end of the day, fans are more inclined to believe this was just a quick error on the anime’s part. Hopefully fans will see another Sarada focused arc in the series someday so she can officially unlock the next phase of her Sharingan.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.