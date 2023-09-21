Naruto Teases the Secret Horror of the Ten-Tails Bijuu

Just when you thought it was over, Naruto brings up the past once more. If you have been keeping up with the series, you will know Boruto Uzumaki has taken hold of the ninja world. The hero's comeback in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has left the Naruto Universe on edge, and it seems he has come bearing a warning. The Ten-Tails Bijuu is still a threat, and there is some unknown power lurking within the monster that we don't know about.

The update comes courtesy of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter two as the release went live this week. It was there we met up with an older Boruto following his training with Sasuke. When the Hidden Leaf comes under attack by Code, Boruto is forced to act, but he drops an eerie warning before heading to battle.

"Withdraw your monsters. All of them. Do it now while you're still able to control them," Boruto warns Code. He goes on to promise the power of the Ten-Tails will soon turn on Code, and that horrific future is one Boruto will not allow to pass.

"You don't understand the true horror of Ten Tails... It ain't too late yet. You need to scrap them while you still hold their reins or else we'll end up in the worst possible future for everyone."

Of course, Code is not willing to listen to reason. He believes the Ten-Tails monsters will seek out the Otsutsuki, so he can kill both Boruto and Code. However, this chapter promises there is more to the Ten-Tails than we know. The captured beast is considered the world's progenitor, and it is strong enough to upset powerhouses like the Sage of Six Paths. So though he may not admit it, Code is way out of his depth here.

If you are not caught up with Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the sequel just got started this summer. You can read the post-time skip series on Manga Plus right now.

