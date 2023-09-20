Naruto Cliffhanger Sets Up an All-New Rasengan

Naruto is back with a new chapter of Boruto, and the sequel came out swinging this month. After all, the franchise debuted Boruto: Two Blue Vortex earlier this summer, and the comeback took everyone aback with its strong start. Now, chapter two of the series is live, and its latest cliffhanger confirms there is an all-new Rasengan for fans to analyze.

Yes, that is right. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex just gifted the world another Rasengan. The cliffhanger ends with Boruto exercising the technique as he heads toward Code, and fans learned its curious name: Rasengan Uzuhiko.

Of course, the latest Boruto update ended before we saw the technique at work, so the question stands what does it do? Naruto fans are very familiar with the Rasengan and its variations under the Seventh Homage. We don't know how Boruto elevated the technique while training under Sasuke. However, we have an idea.

After all, Uzuhiko does tease the technique's scale. The name loosely translates to Swirling Boy in Japanese, so you can imagine what the manga is doing. When we are shown Rasengan Uzuhiko, there are wisps of air or chakra whipping around Boruto, so fans are convinced the hero has made a jutsu that essentially turns him into a Rasengan.

This idea does track given what we know about Sasuke and his original techniques. The man came up with the Chidori Nagashi after learning the base move from Takashi, and the elevation turned Sasuke's entire body into a Chidori. It would make sense for Sasuke to challenge Boruto's skill while on the lamb. By speeding the Rasengan force around his body, Boruto becomes an offensive and defensive juggernaut. Code will not be able to land any claws on the boy, and it will be hard to absorb the jutsu given its anchor. So soon, Boruto will get to either prove or dismiss this theory when chapter three lands in October.

If you are not caught up with Boruto, you can read the manga easily enough! The series is available through Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app.

