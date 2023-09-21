Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Hypes Chapter 2 Release With New Trailer

The Naruto franchise has returned for the next newest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, and the timeskip series is celebrating its comeback with a special new trailer! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ended its run earlier this year with the tease that Boruto Uzumaki would be leaving the Hidden Leaf Village in order to train and get stronger for his eventual fights against Code and Kawkai. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex officially kicked off this timeskip with the sequel series that picks up after a few years as Boruto has become much stronger than before. Now we're starting to see all of that in action.

The first chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex reintroduced fans to the series as Boruto and the rest of the village had grown in the three years since the end of the first series, but it was truly only the beginning as Boruto made his way back to the village as a fugitive in order to stop Code's newest invasion. Now that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has continued with a new chapter, a special trailer has been released hyping what goes down in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2. Check it out below:

How to Read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2 is now available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library for free, and future chapters of the series will continue to release on a monthly basis. The first chapter reintroduced fans to a Hidden Leaf Village that had gone through a number of changes in the three years since Kawaki had used Eida's powers to make him Naruto's true son, and Boruto Naruto's killer, and Kawaki and the others had been on high alert for a new attack from Code. Which soon happens, and thus Boruto returned to the village as the chapter came to an end.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex picks up immediately after and reveals just how much of a threat Code has become in the time since we've seen him in action last, and Boruto himself has also gone through a number of changes with his training. He's no longer holding back and threatening Code right off the bat, and it's clear that a huge fight is coming in the manga's next chapters.

How are you liking Boruto: Two Blue Vortex so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!