Naruto: Sarada Shows Off New Power in Boruto Two Blue Vortex

The world of Konoha is a very different place in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. With the shonen series taking place three years in the future once Boruto: Naruto Next Generations came to an end, Boruto Uzumaki is on the run. Luckily for the son of the Seventh Hokage, he has a major ally in Sarada Uchiha, his former teammate on Team 7. With everything upside down in the ninja world, Sarada has clearly been spending some serious time training as was demonstrated in the latest chapter of Two Blue Vortex.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's manga, Chapter 2, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. As readers have seen, Sarada is now one of Boruto's strongest, and one of his only, allies that resides in the Hidden Leaf Village. Managing to somehow avoid the powers of Eida and thus remembering how things are supposed to be in Konoha, Sarada is walking a fine line wherein she is attempting to clear Boruto's name while still operating in the Hidden Leaf. With the first chapter of the manga series, we saw her butting heads with the current Hokage, Shikamaru, while revealing that she is still a Genin despite her wild abilities.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Sarada Uchiha Steps Up

While Sarada doesn't reveal new abilities in this latest chapter, the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura shows that her abilities regarding fireballs and Chidoris have grown considerably in the time skip. While the Hidden Leaf was now thinking of the best tactic to take as both Boruto and Code were inside the village's borders, Sarada wasted little time in attacking Code's new soldiers. Employing both her patented Jutsus, Sarada has become a force despite the fact that she remains a Genin.

While Sarada was using her abilities to take down Code's minions, a conflict between Boruto and Code has begun as the son of the Seventh is prepping for a new kind of Rasengan to emerge. Dubbed "Rasengan Uzuhiko", manga readers have yet to see what the jutsu does, but it would seem that this attack will be a full-body one as energy is shown surrounding Boruto on the final page of Chapter 2.

What do you think of Sarada's strength increase in Two Blue Vortex? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.