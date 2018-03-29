Naruto: This Uncensored ‘Boruto’ DVD Features One Ultra Gory Scene

Naruto may have ended its main run awhile back, but the franchise lives on through Boruto. The next wave of Leaf Village heroes are being made in the sequel, but there are some fans who like the bash the anime for its kid-friendly action. However, it looks like Boruto is way more brutal than anyone could have imagined.

Just, go check out this clip from the anime’s uncensored Japanese DVD. You will see how bloody things get real quick.

If you will recall, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations got a bit gory when Boruto’s students took an Academy trip to the Hidden Mist Village. The gang were all greeted by the Mizukage to rally the two village’s ties, but things took a turn with Boruto found himself racing to stop a coup. A new generation of Mist Swordsmen were ready to take down the government to regain their home’s former bloody glory, and Sarada learned that for herself firsthand.

Sasuke Uchiha’s daughter had to hold her own against Buntan Kurosaki, and their battle got real intense. When the anime hit TV, fans watched as the Mist ninja tried to decapitate Sarada, and she succeeded doing so to a clone. However, the shot was toned down and did not actually show Sarada losing her head.

However, the DVD shows the decapitation in full, and it doesn’t shy away from how bloody it gets.

The gory scene proves that Boruto is willing to be violent when need be, and some of its darker moments are being censored for cable network as expected. The folks at Studio Pierrot are fine with this sequel living up to its predecessor’s level of gore and even surpassing it. Yes, Naruto has its stomach-churning moments, but it never went so far as to decapitate an Academy student in realtime. So, fans can expect Boruto to get even more grisly as its leads age up and get into more intense battles.

