Naruto Reveal His New Form's Official Name

It has been a hot minute since the world was given a new Naruto form, but such a gift was shared rather recently. If you keep up with Boruto, then you know the series dropped the big revelation after it began looking like the Ninja World was about to come under peril once more. And thanks to Naruto, he may halt the calamity for a time even thought such delay comes at great cost.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations pushed forward a new form for the Seventh Hokage. Naruto agreed to take on a new form that no one had ever seen before, and he did so under the more dire of warnings. After all, Kurama warned his partner this form will kill him, and we have gotten an official name for the lethal power boost.

(Photo: Shueisha)

It turns out the form is called Baryon Mode, and it is an intense one. Kurama says the power boost works similarly to nuclear fusion which is the process that powers Earth's sun. Chakra from Naruto and Kurama are consumed at a rapid rate to produce an entirely new sort of energy. This brand-new energy is insanely powerful, but it shaves off life from its user quickly. But in return, the form also shaves life off any opponent who comes in contact with energy from Baryon Mode.

The lethal part of this form comes in the sheer amount of chakra it requires. Any other ninja would be dead by now even with Kurama fueling the mode. Naruto is able to sustain the form with his massive chakra pool, but if the form is used for too long, it will kill its user. And given how Isshiki is still alive, fans are worried Naruto will really sacrifice his life without ever beating the Otsutsuki.

What do you think of this new form? Do you think Baryon Mode will really end up killing Naruto?