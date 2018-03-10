‘Boruto’ Synopses Tease Naruto v Boruto Clash

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has taken its first steps into its next big arc, the Chuunin Exams, and as teased in the film which inspires the upcoming arc, Boruto: Naruto the Movie, Boruto and Naruto are heading for a clash.

Shueisha provided some upcoming summaries for its next few episodes, and one of them teases a major clash between Boruto and Naruto when Boruto once again is mad at his father’s absentee nature.

Boruto Episode 49-52 Titles and Summary

I still haven’t caught up to the anime and truthfully the summaries aren’t helping with that situation :/ Thanks to @YonkouProd for the scan pic.twitter.com/Vqm6yFuEBU — Ken Xyro ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) March 8, 2018

Episode 51 of the series is titled “Boruto’s Birthday” and Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump’s description of the series reads, “Boruto hears that his father is spending his time with young Genins even though he couldn’t be present for his birthday. That makes Boruto angry and feel lonely. Even under that situation, Boruto’s Team 7 receives a mission in which they need to find and capture a group of thieves who are hiding in a remote town in the Land of Fire.”

Those who have seen Boruto: Naruto the Movie are hoping this clash in episode 52 is the one that sparks his seeking out of Sasuke to train him rather than his father as seen in the film.

The previous episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began its first steps into the Chunnin Exams arc by having Katasuke introduce Boruto to the idea of using Ninja Tools, which play a major part of the arc covered in the film in which Boruto trains under Sasuke in order to impress his father and get him to pay more attention, something he’s been dealing during the entire series to this point. But he’s hesitant to join the upcoming Chuunin Exam, and only does so when he’s talked into cheating by using specialized chakra technology by Katasuke.

Boruto then goes through a dilemma during the Chuunin Exams when he’s caught cheating, and his father is kidnapped by a new set of ninja baddies from the Kaguya clan. This new arc has been hotly anticipated, but it has raised many questions for fans of the series as Boruto has proven to have already learned the same kind of lessons he learns in the movie and the manga run.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

