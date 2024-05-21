Hideyuki Umezu, One Piece and Gundam Star, Dies at 68

Today, the anime fandom is mourning the loss of another great actor. A report from Japan has confirmed Hideyuki Umezu has passed away. The voice actor was 68 years old.

According to the actor's talent agency 81 Produce, Hideyuki died on May 17th in Japan. The actor was suffering from a bout of interstitial pneumonia at the time. A private funeral was held by Hideyuki's family, and now, the anime fandom is sending its own well wishes.

For those unfamiliar with Hideyuki by name, the actor was a regular star in the Gundam franchise. Their biggest role came with Ian Vashti in Mobile Suit Gundam 00, but they also starred in Mobile Suit SD Gundam. In fact, the actor's very first role was in Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ back in 1986.

Beyond that, Hideyuki was a regular in One Piece during the Dressrosa saga. The actor voiced Diamante, a villain who worked closely with Doflamingo. Beyond One Piece, Hideyuki also dozens of smaller roles under his best. From Death Note to Fullmetal Alchemist and Naruto, the actor had a rich career in anime.

We wish Hideyuki's loved ones the best during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

HT – Oricon