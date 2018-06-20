Brazil Honors ‘Dragon Ball’ With A Colorful Ultra Instinct Goku Mural

Summer is in full swing, so you know what that means. For plenty, the season ushers in time for a vacation, leaving people to decide where they’ll go next. And, if you are any sort of Dragon Ball lover, Brazil should be on your list of must-see places.

No, really — there is a mural in the country all about Goku that’s worth the trip alone.

Over on Reddit, a fan took to the Dragon Ball thread to share a mural they saw while walking the streets of Brazil. The artwork, which can be seen below, shows Goku facing Jiren in the Tournament of Power — and it looks like it was ripped right from the anime.

As you can see, Goku is powered into his Ultra Instinct Sign form, the transformation proceeding Perfected Ultra Instinct. With his hair highlighted, the Saiyan looks properly intimidating with his torn Gi as he rushes forward to attack Jiren. The back of the Pride Trooper’s head can be seen spray painted in this mural, but its main focus is shifted to Goku and his stunning power-up.

According to the fan who spotted this mural, the Dragon Ball piece is a big one. The netizen says it is nearly 6 meter long and was found in Santos. The mural is just one of many Dragon Ball has been gifted with over the years, a fact that highlights its ever-present popularity especially in South America.

In fact, South America has the highest interest in series like Dragon Ball Super. Last year, a study incorporating Google Trends revealed Bolivia ranked as the most-interested country in the anime. Other South American countries like Peru, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua ranked up on the list. So, it is not surprising to see Brazil bearing its anime stripes with this mural.

