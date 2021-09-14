Netflix’s Bright: Samurai Soul Trailer Released

Netflix has debuted the first trailer for its new Bright spin-off anime, Bright: Samurai Soul! Netflix has a number of new anime productions and licenses currently in the works, but one of the more surprising is an official anime spin-off of the Netflix Original movie, Bright. That movie’s blend of fantasy and reality will now be given a huge makeover as it explores Japan during the end of the Shogunate era and the beginning of the Meiji period. Directed by Kyohei Ishiguro, the new anime film will feature a 3DCG animated style.

It’s going to be a dramatic departure from the original film in terms of cast as well. Starring Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings’ Simu Liu as Izou, a one-eyed wandering samurai and hero of the film, Fred Mancuso as an orc named Raiden, and Yuzu Harada as the voice of an elf named Sonya, Bright: Samurai Soul is currently scheduled for a release with Netflix on October 12th. To celebrate the announcement of the film’s release date, Netflix has debuted the first trailer for the film that you can now check out in the video above!

Netflix officially describes the Bright anime spin-off, Bright: Samurai Soul, as such, “In the time between the fall of the Shogunate and the rise of the Meiji era, a powerful bright light emitted from a wand brings an end to the long Shogunate period to avoid further bloodshed as Japan begins to shift toward a new era. Amid these circumstances, a one-eyed wandering ronin named Izou, who has lost his reason to live, and Raiden, an orc who detests murder and hopes to leave a life of thievery behind, separately meet a young elf girl named Sonya around the same time.

Together, they go on a journey along the Tokaido road to bring her and the wand she holds safely to the land of the elves in the north. Standing in their path is the mysterious organization Inferni, which aims to obtain the wand and revive the Dark Lord, who intends to rule all of creation. Inferni also uses the new Meiji government in its attempt to steal the wand from Izou, Raiden and Sonya. Traveling along the Tokaido road from Kyoto to Yokohama, Izou and Raiden begin their journey to protect the wand.”

