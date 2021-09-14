Bright: Samurai Soul Debuts First Poster

Netflix has debuted the first poster for their Bright anime spin-off film, Bright: Samurai Soul! Following the successful release of Bright back in 2017, the universe from the Will Smith and Joel Edgerton starring film will be expanding with a whole new story. Far removing itself from the blend of high fantasy and grounded action, the Bright universe will be branching out with a new anime film set in Japan’s Meiji era. This is the first new look at the franchise in quite some time, and fans will soon be able to check out the new release when it hits Netflix next month.

Celebrating the upcoming release of Bright: Samurai Soul on October 12th, Netflix has debuted the first poster for the spin-off film. This shows off a much closer look at the three main characters and the threats they’ll be facing in the new film. It stars Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings‘ Simu Liu as Izou, a one-eyed wandering samurai and hero of the film, Fred Mancuso as an orc named Raiden, and Yuzu Harada as the voice of an elf named Sonya in the English dub cast. You can check out the new poster for the film below:

Directed by Your Lie in April director Kyohei Ishiguro, Netflix officially describes the Bright anime spin-off, Bright: Samurai Soul, as such, “In the time between the fall of the Shogunate and the rise of the Meiji era, a powerful bright light emitted from a wand brings an end to the long Shogunate period to avoid further bloodshed as Japan begins to shift toward a new era. Amid these circumstances, a one-eyed wandering ronin named Izou, who has lost his reason to live, and Raiden, an orc who detests murder and hopes to leave a life of thievery behind, separately meet a young elf girl named Sonya around the same time.

Together, they go on a journey along the Tokaido road to bring her and the wand she holds safely to the land of the elves in the north. Standing in their path is the mysterious organization Inferni, which aims to obtain the wand and revive the Dark Lord, who intends to rule all of creation. Inferni also uses the new Meiji government in its attempt to steal the wand from Izou, Raiden and Sonya. Traveling along the Tokaido road from Kyoto to Yokohama, Izou and Raiden begin their journey to protect the wand.”

