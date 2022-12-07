KPOP to Close on Broadway

It seems one of Broadway's most buzzed-about shows is coming to a close. According to a new report, KPOP is ready to close its curtain at the end of this month. The musical has confirmed its final show date will be December 11th which means the electric musical finished two weeks of performances before shutting down.

For those unfamiliar with KPOP, the project began months ago as an off-Broadway concept piece. Great White Way went on to polish the stage show for Broadway, and previews began on October 13th in New York City. A brief COVID-19 delay kept the show from its original debut, but KPOP went live in full on November 27th. And with just a few shows left, you can nab tickets now.

The Rise of K-pop

As for its final show, it will be done as a community event and feature prominent AAPI creators in the industry. A panel discussion will follow the curtain call.

This Broadway project marks yet another opening for K-pop in the United States as the industry continues to thrive. Several idols such as Luna, Kevin Woo, Bohyung Kim, and others starred in KPOP during its run. The cast's impressive performances even earned the musical a Lucille Lortel Award, and K-pop fans were the first to praise the show's innovative look at the industry.

And of course, there is a lot in the industry to examine. KPOP is one of the latest projects released that shows how big South Korean pop music has become. In 2018, groups like BTS and Twice helped the industry's revenue grow a whopping 17.9% globally. The pandemic only pushed K-pop further as 2020 marked a record year of growth. The industry expanded nearly 45% and found itself ranked as one of the globe's top ten music markets. Now as 2023 sits on the horizon, K-pop continues to climb as organizations such as The Recording Academy are recognizing it for the powerhouse it is. So even if KPOP is coming to a close, you can bet another door is opening for the unstoppable genre.

HT – Vulture